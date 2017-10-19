FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 19
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 凌晨4点56分 / 3 天内

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 19

2 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kenneth I. Chenault, one of the longest-serving executives in finance and one of corporate America's few black top leaders, will retire next year as the chairman and chief executive of American Express. nyti.ms/2ytoiMg

- Hearst, the publisher of magazines like Cosmopolitan and Esquire, announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire Rodale, which owns Runner's World and Men's Health nyti.ms/2yt7rt2

- Nielsen, the 94-year-old company that for decades has had an effective monopoly on measuring television ratings in the United States, has announced that it has found a way into the great unknown of Netflix Inc's viewership. nyti.ms/2ys7NQl

- Anthem Inc, one of the nation's major health insurance companies, said on Wednesday that it planned to start its own business to manage prescription drug plans by partnering with CVS Health, the large pharmacy benefit manager and drugstore chain. nyti.ms/2yrFaCW

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below