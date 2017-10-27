FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 27
2017年10月27日

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 27

2 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. pharmacy operator CVS Health Corp, is in talks to buy U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc in a deal that could be worth more than $60 billion based on Aetna's current market value, according to people briefed on the talks. nyti.ms/2gHYJN0

- The Department of Homeland Security unveiled several border wall prototypes on Thursday, which the agency said was the first step in carrying out U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a barrier along the nearly 2,000-mile border that the U.S. shares with Mexico. nyti.ms/2z9Hpvl

- Reddit, the online internet forum, has started to implement a new policy to ban content that glorifies and incites violence, and among the first to go were forums for Nazi, racist and white supremacist groups. nyti.ms/2hcAhnx

- U.S. Republicans are planning to release their tax bill next week, and the budget measure will allow the overhaul to pass Congress without any Democratic votes. nyti.ms/2zTnE8E

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

