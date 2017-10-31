FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 31
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian agents intending to sow discord among American citizens disseminated inflammatory posts that reached 126 million users on Facebook, published more than 131,000 messages on Twitter and uploaded over 1,000 videos to Google's YouTube service, according to copies of prepared remarks from the companies that were obtained by The New York Times. nyti.ms/2z56yXn

- The day after Kevin Spacey apologized following an accusation that he made a sexual advance on a 14-year-old boy in the 1980s, Netflix Inc announced that the next season of his show "House of Cards" would be its last. nyti.ms/2z6qA3x

- President Trump is expected to nominate Jerome Powell as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, replacing Janet Yellen, whose term expires early next year, according to two people familiar with the plans. nyti.ms/2z5Ap1Q

- The special counsel, Robert Mueller III, announced charges on Monday against three advisers to President Trump's campaign and laid out the most explicit evidence to date that his campaign was eager to coordinate with the Russian government to damage his rival, Hillary Clinton. nyti.ms/2z5UVzl

- A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked a White House policy barring military service by transgender troops, ruling that it was based on "disapproval of transgender people generally." nyti.ms/2z4Q29E (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

