PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 15
December 15, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 15

2 分钟阅读

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Walt Disney Co said Thursday that it had reached a deal to buy most of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , the empire controlled by Rupert Murdoch, in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly $52.4 billion. (nyti.ms/2AtIZWc)

- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to scrap the so-called net neutrality regulations that prohibited broadband providers from blocking websites or charging for higher-quality service or certain content, granting broadband companies the power to potentially reshape Americans' online experiences. (nyti.ms/2ApEL1s)

- In a bid to link its historic past with its future products, Ford Motor Co on Thursday said that it had chosen a site near downtown Detroit as the base for a high-level team working on self-driving and electric cars. (nyti.ms/2B4y0Uh)

- The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Thursday overturned a key Obama-era precedent that had given workers significant leverage in challenging companies like fast-food and hotel chains over labor practices. (nyti.ms/2j3BnCw)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
