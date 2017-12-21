PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Penske Media Corporation has acquired a controlling stake in Wenner Media, the publisher of the famed Rolling Stone magazine, the companies announced. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the investment values Wenner Media at roughly $100 million, as per sources. nyti.ms/2kRvdpw

- An Italian judge ruled on Wednesday that two of the world's largest oil companies, Royal Dutch Shell and Italian company Eni Spa , must go on trial on charges of corruption over a $1.3 billion oil deal in Nigeria. nyti.ms/2DjrsBU

- The House, forced to vote a second time on the $1.5 trillion tax bill, moved swiftly to pass the final version on Wednesday, clearing the way for President Trump to sign into law the most sweeping tax overhaul in decades. nyti.ms/2p1E7Gt

- Two women who reached sexual harassment settlements with Bill O'Reilly joined a defamation lawsuit against O'Reilly and Fox News, asserting that statements that he and the network made depicted them as liars, political operatives and extortionists. nyti.ms/2z79BL2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)