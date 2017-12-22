PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Eric Schmidt is stepping down as executive chairman of the internet search engine's parent, Alphabet Inc. He will relinquish his role at Alphabet's next board meeting, in January and will continue to be a member of the company's board and become a technical adviser. nyti.ms/2BxnqZd

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced Thursday that it had agreed to buy a Britain-based provider of electrical power and natural gas First Utility, in a series of recent investments in non-oil and gas-energy businesses by large European oil companies. nyti.ms/2Bh2EsD

- The pizza franchise Papa John International Inc said its chief executive John Schnatter would step down from the position at the end of the month. nyti.ms/2BW0HFv

-Ford Motor Co apologized to its employees on Thursday for sexual harassment at two Chicago plants, addressing accusations that span more than a quarter-century. Jim Hackett, Ford's president and chief executive, released an open letter apologising on behalf of the employees. nyti.ms/2DtT1bN

-The United States circulated a proposed resolution to the United Nations Security Council with a near total ban on fuel imports, a tightening of restrictions on shipping and a one-year deadline for most North Korean laborers working under contracts abroad to go home. nyti.ms/2BP3Dl3