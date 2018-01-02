FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 2
图片Reuters TV
January 2, 2018 / 5:46 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 2

2 分钟阅读

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In late summer, Verizon Communications came to Rupert Murdoch with a surprise acquisition offer. Verizon, wanted to buy pieces of Twenty-First Century Fox, Murdoch's television and film conglomerate. Representatives of the two companies secretly met at least once to discuss a merger. Murdoch, 86, shrugged off the talks as uninspiring, according to an associate. nyti.ms/2lALsbO

- A wave of optimism has swept over American business leaders, and it is beginning to translate into the sort of investment in new plants, equipment and factory upgrades that bolsters economic growth, spurs job creation - and may finally raise wages significantly. nyti.ms/2lAEjZ8

- Retail cannabis shops in California opened their doors on Monday for the first time, inaugurating what proponents say will become the world's largest market for legalized recreational marijuana. nyti.ms/2lAY3f3

- Gretchen Carlson, who was Miss America in 1989 and in recent years has become a prominent voice against workplace sexual harassment, will take over as chairwoman of the pageant's board of directors, the organization announced on Monday. nyti.ms/2lzFbNB

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

