PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 3
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
深度分析
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
January 3, 2018 / 5:53 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 3

2 分钟阅读

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- MoneyGram International Inc and Ant Financial, the Chinese electronic payments company, said they had canceled their merger after failing to win approval from a Washington panel that reviews foreign purchases of American companies. nyti.ms/2lJnbAb

- Vice Media placed its President Andrew Creighton and its chief digital officer Mike Germano on leave after sexual harassment allegations were reported against them. nyti.ms/2lMhKRp

- Hoda Kotb, the longtime co-host of the fourth hour of the NBC morning franchise "Today," will replace Matt Lauer as co-anchor of the program's opening hours, the network said. nyti.ms/2lK66Go

- As protests in Iran stretched into their sixth day on Tuesday, the Iranian authorities continued to restrict access to social media tools that have become key sources of information to anti government demonstrators. nyti.ms/2lIzWeB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
