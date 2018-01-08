FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 8
January 8, 2018 / 5:31 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 8

2 分钟阅读

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Intel Corp and its chief executive, Brian Krzanich, are in the hot seat over Meltdown and Spectre, two chip security issues that were disclosed last week. The company said it has quietly marshaled a coalition of software, hardware and cloud services to develop and deploy programming tweaks that are designed to close most of the security gaps. nyti.ms/2AFwohG

- Jared Kushner's family real estate company received a roughly $30 million investment from Menora Mivtachim, an insurer that is one of Israel's largest financial institutions, according to a Menora executive. The deal, which was not made public, took place shortly before Jared Kushner accompanied U.S. President Trump, on the pair's first diplomatic trip to Israel. nyti.ms/2ADGP5u

- Carrie Gracie, a senior editor for BBC News accused the network in an open letter on Sunday of operating a "secretive and illegal" salary system that pays men more than women in similar positions. nyti.ms/2CT6gGk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

