PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 9
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
January 9, 2018 / 5:32 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 9

1 分钟阅读

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The popular electronic toymaker VTech Electronics agreed to pay $650,000 to settle charges that it had collected digital data on children without parents' permission and failed to keep that information secure from hackers, the Federal Trade Commission said Monday. nyti.ms/2CRI6vA

- Conde Nast has picked Samantha Barry to be the next editor in chief of Glamour. She will be first person with an exclusively digital and television background to lead a Conde Nast magazine. nyti.ms/2CW6gFi

- Federal regulators on Monday rejected a proposal by Energy Secretary Rick Perry to subsidize struggling coal and nuclear plants, in a major blow to the Trump administration's efforts to revive America's declining coal industry. nyti.ms/2CW0UKn

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
