PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 12
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
January 12, 2018 / 5:27 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 12

2 分钟阅读

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc has introduced sweeping changes to the kinds of posts, videos and photos that its more than two billion members will see most often, saying on Thursday that it would prioritize what their friends and family share and comment on while de-emphasizing content from publishers and brands. nyti.ms/2qXYhSv

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said on Thursday that it planned to spend $1 billion to move production of heavy-duty pickup trucks from Mexico to a factory in Michigan, where it will add 2,500 new jobs as a result. nyti.ms/2D69G7E

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the nation's largest private employer, on Thursday, announced that it will use some of its savings under the new tax bill to provide wage increases, bonuses and expanded benefits to its hourly workers. nyti.ms/2D5dKFY

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

