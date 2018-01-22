PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The technology inside Amazon.com Inc's new convenience store, opening on Monday in downtown Seattle, enables a shopping experience with no checkout lines, as customers' Amazon account automatically gets charged for what they take out the door. nyti.ms/2DpwLz4

- The changes Facebook Inc recently made to its news feed has some advertisers thinking there will be opportunities for growth in video. nyti.ms/2DC1mgt

- U.S. senators failed on Sunday to reach an agreement to end the government shutdown, ensuring that hundreds of thousands of federal employees would be furloughed Monday morning even as the outlines of a potential compromise came into focus. nyti.ms/2n1eCBL (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)