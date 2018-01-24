PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Elon Musk will be paid only if he reaches a series of jaw-dropping milestones based on the company's market value and operations. Otherwise, he will be paid nothing. nyti.ms/2DFGWmE

- Kimberly-Clark Corp, the maker of Huggies and Kleenex, is laying off about 13 percent of its work force and shedding factories worldwide, amid declining birthrates that are affecting diaper sales and a retail price war that is weighing on profits. nyti.ms/2Fa0UDb

- Rupert Murdoch's years-long effort to secure an even larger presence in the international media market suffered a new setback on Tuesday, when a British regulator provisionally rejected Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's bid to acquire full control of Sky Plc. nyti.ms/2DAtuk3

- Online lender Social Finance Inc has hired Twitter Inc's chief operating officer, Anthony Noto, as its new chief executive. nyti.ms/2n6TXLJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)