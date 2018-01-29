PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Los Angeles Times is expected to name Jim Kirk, a veteran journalist and former editor and publisher of The Chicago Sun-Times, as its next editor in chief on Monday, according to two company officials. nyti.ms/2DHgwxI

- A substantial rise in oil prices in recent months has led to a resurgence in United States oil production, enabling the country to challenge the dominance of Saudi Arabia and dampen price pressures at the pump. nyti.ms/2nfUxaT

- The tech companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc are preparing for a stringent new set of data privacy rules in Europe, called the General Data Protection Regulation. Set to take effect on May 25, the regulations restrict what types of personal data the tech companies can collect, store and use across the 28-member European Union. nyti.ms/2Gt2T74 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)