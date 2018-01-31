FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 31, 2018 / 5:47 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 31

2 分钟阅读

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc on Tuesday said that it would ban all ads for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, in order to stop promotions that it sees as "frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices." (nyti.ms/2ntfYV2)

- Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday said that it would triple its oil and gas production in the Permian Basin by 2025, the latest sign that the boom in national crude production is gaining momentum. (nyti.ms/2EoA8rk)

- A consortium led by Blackstone Group LP on Tuesday said that it had taken a 55 percent stake in Thomson Reuters Corp's Financial and Risk division in a deal that values the division at $20 billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/2npKwI0)

- Volkswagen AG on Tuesday suspended its chief lobbyist Thomas Steg amid a growing furor over experiments on monkeys that were meant to promote the virtues of diesel-powered vehicles. (nyti.ms/2E26H0o)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below