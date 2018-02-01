PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc will let certain users in San Francisco reserve pedal-assist electric bicycles through its app, with the idea that people will see the bicycles as a cheaper and faster alternative. (nyti.ms/2DRbkr7)

- Xerox Corp on Wednesday said that it would combine operations with Fujifilm Holdings Corp of Japan. Under the deal, Fujifilm will own just over 50 percent of the Xerox business and Xerox will become part of an existing Fuji Xerox joint venture. (nyti.ms/2DRcNxD)

- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt on Wednesday filed the legal documents required to suspend the 2015 Waters of the United States rule for two years, while it works to repeal and replace the Obama-era clean water regulation. (nyti.ms/2E1Sv7Y)

- German carmakers BMW and Daimler AG on Wednesday said that they had taken action against executives involved in an organization that sponsored emissions experiments on monkeys, as the companies tried to squelch a public outcry that threatens to tarnish the image of Germany's most important exports. (nyti.ms/2nuVI5y)