PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The fire sale of the Weinstein Company hit a last-minute snag on Sunday, when Eric Schneiderman, New York's attorney general, filed a lawsuit against the studio and its fraternal founders alleging that they repeatedly violated state and city laws barring gender discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual abuse and coercion. nyti.ms/2G8OeNf

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday will propose offering $100 billion in federal incentives to encourage cities and states to invest in road, bridge and other building projects, the centerpiece of a plan to spur $1.5 trillion in infrastructure spending over the next decade without devoting significant federal money. nyti.ms/2EmlynF

- The American network NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp , has apologized after one of its analysts Joshua Cooper Ramo drew anger for a comment during coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics that seemed to gloss over South Korea's painful history with Japan, its former colonial master. nyti.ms/2BSBlJk