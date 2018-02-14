FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Trump suggested on Tuesday that the United States was likely to impose restrictions on imported metals, reviving the prospects for a continuing investigation whose future has been called into question amid months of pushback and delays. nyti.ms/2HfRB6y

- On Tuesday night, Netflix Inc announced it had poached producer Ryan Murphy from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc for a five-year deal. The deal is worth as much as $300 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations. nyti.ms/2BsCiH2

- Brian Niccol, the chief executive of Taco Bell, will replace Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's founder, Steve Ells, as chief executive on March 5, Chipotle said on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2BYY8TK

- Uber Technologies Inc said it lost $1.1 billion in the last three months of 2017 on revenue of $11.05 billion — results that reflect a steady improvement in the company's financial position, with revenues growing and losses narrowing. In the preceding quarter, Uber lost $1.46 billion on revenue of $9.7 billion. nyti.ms/2EDo5ZN

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

