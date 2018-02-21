PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday increased its takeover bid for rival chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV to about $44 billion in hopes of shoring up support for the deal. nyti.ms/2oeVOzl

- Supermarket operator Albertsons Companies Inc said on Tuesday that it would buy the remnants of the Rite Aid Corp drugstore chain. nyti.ms/2CyyvF2

- A federal judge blocked AT&T Inc's move to obtain communication logs between the Justice Department and the White House on Tuesday, hampering the phone company's argument that politics played a role in the government's decision to halt a merger with Time Warner Inc. nyti.ms/2CA7KzU

- With Venezuela suffering one of the most severe economic collapses of modern times, the beleaguered administration of President Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday that it had begun a presale of virtual currency backed by the nation's vast petroleum reserves. nyti.ms/2CAHWDL