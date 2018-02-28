PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law, lost his top-secret clearance, a White House official and another person familiar with the situation said. nyti.ms/2ovrnFd

- Companies like Delta Air Lines Inc have found themselves facing conservative backlash as they become mired in the gun control debate, highlighting the challenge of catering to both ends of the U.S. political spectrum. nyti.ms/2FdfRbm

- Amazon.com Inc said Tuesday that it had acquired Ring, a maker of internet-connected doorbells and cameras, pushing more deeply into the home security market. nyti.ms/2ovyiOJ

- Comcast Corp may have found a way to disrupt Walt Disney Co's plan to buy most of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc by topping Fox's bid to buy the British satellite broadcaster Sky Plc with its own $31 billion takeover offer. nyti.ms/2CLEias

- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in his first public appearance as head of the U.S. central bank, said his expectations for domestic economic growth have increased since the beginning of the year, citing the passage of the $1.5 trillion tax cut and stronger global growth. nyti.ms/2t46ZQc