PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Private equity firm Apollo Global Management and Citigroup Inc extended loans totaling more than half a billion dollars last year to the family real estate business of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law. nyti.ms/2CQ4wZs

- Instead of a traditional public offering, music streaming service Spotify will pursue a direct listing of its shares, which will be traded under the ticker symbol SPOT. nyti.ms/2FdsDpX

- Exxon Mobil Corp is abandoning its joint exploration ventures with Russian oil company Rosneft, retreating from what was one of its most promising investments until U.S. and European Union sanctions got in the way. nyti.ms/2HSjlOK

- Matthew Valles, a former fraud investigator for Wells Fargo & Co in Portland, Ore., said the bank fired him in January in retaliation for his internal complaints about "hundreds" of mishandled fraud investigations. nyti.ms/2oy1SmJ