PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 6

March 6 - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Nordstrom Inc's long, winding attempt to move into private ownership took another turn on Monday. A special committee of the retailer's board rejected a roughly $8.4 billion offer from the Nordstrom family to buy the company, saying the price was too low. nyti.ms/2H8DTRY

- Qualcomm Inc, one of the world's largest chip makers, has spent the last four months fending off a hostile takeover from Broadcom Ltd , a Singaporean rival. The fate of the proposed takeover now rests with a little-known committee of top White House administration officials who meet in secret, wielding power to kill the biggest multibillion-dollar global deals. nyti.ms/2H9eJTt

- A record low 26.5 million people watched Sunday night's telecast, a nearly 20 percent drop versus last year. It also represents a startling drop off: As recently as four years ago, the Academy Awards had an audience of 43.7 million viewers. nyti.ms/2Hbyd9Z

- Paul Ryan, the Republican House speaker, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Monday, saying they could lead to a damaging trade war. nyti.ms/2H8Zlq9 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)