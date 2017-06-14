FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 14
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月14日 / 凌晨5点12分 / 2 个月前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 14

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said he would take an indefinite leave from the company he built into the world's most valuable startup, as the ride-hailing giant announced sweeping changes to its workplace culture in response to a series of scandals. on.wsj.com/2rZoWwO

- International Business Machines Corp formally launched a Watson product for financial regulation, rolling out artificial-intelligence tools to help financial institutions comply with rules and detect possible financial crimes. on.wsj.com/2rYYe7s

- West Virginia University researchers found Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV vehicles with diesel engines produced significant emissions discrepancies between the road and the lab, resembling earlier conclusions they reached with Volkswagen AG cars that helped expose a long-running deception. on.wsj.com/2rZfoC6

- A corporate dispute over a price-discount program for diabetes patients taking Eli Lilly & Co's insulin has resulted in an industry middleman's exit from the deal—the latest sign of discord among players in a prescription-drug supply chain facing criticism for high prices. on.wsj.com/2rZ9tN8

- Neiman Marcus Group Ltd isn't for sale. After announcing plans earlier this year to explore a potential deal, Chief Executive Karen Katz said the talks have ended and the luxury department store chain has the right strategy to go it alone. on.wsj.com/2rZbvNs

- Soupman Inc, of "Seinfeld" fame, filed for bankruptcy protection, just weeks after a top company executive was indicted on charges of tax evasion. on.wsj.com/2rZ6BQl

- Verizon Communications Inc announced it had completed its $4.5 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core internet assets. on.wsj.com/2rZo7nD

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below