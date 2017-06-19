FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 19
2017年6月19日

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 19

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co's commercial airplane boss sees big market potential for a new jetliner the company has been studying but still wants more time before committing billions of dollars to the project. on.wsj.com/2rLJMMP

- Activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC, which has accumulated a stake of roughly 4.3 percent in Hudson's Bay Co, said in a letter that is expected to be delivered to the company's board Monday that its real estate is worth four times the stock price. on.wsj.com/2rM3vvU

- A small autonomous-cars company Cruise Automation owned by General Motors Co is getting into the high-definition mapping business, a move that could help the Detroit auto giant compete with Google and others in the race to develop self-driving vehicles. on.wsj.com/2rLOvxT

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

