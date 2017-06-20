FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 20
2017年6月20日 / 凌晨4点30分 / 2 个月前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 20

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Billionaire Li Ka-shing, for decades one of the world's wealthiest tycoons, has told associates he plans to step down as chairman of his global conglomerate, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd by next year. on.wsj.com/2skqOAk

- United Parcel Service Inc plans to charge retailers extra fees to deliver packages during the busiest weeks before Christmas, creating a new challenge for an industry already coping with a shift away from traditional stores. on.wsj.com/2skUVYv

- Twenty-first century Fox Inc's Fox Networks Group is preparing a new six-second ad format for digital platforms and eventually traditional TV, mirroring an ad format recently adopted by Google's YouTube, the company said. on.wsj.com/2skDqaI

- Vice Media has secured a $450 million investment from private-equity firm TPG, as the youth-focused digital media company looks to step up its spending on scripted programming and plans a direct-to-consumer service. on.wsj.com/2sksKc4

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

