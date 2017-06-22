FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 凌晨5点33分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Oracle Corp reported earnings that topped Wall Street's modest forecasts, sending the stock up more than 10 percent in after-hours trading. on.wsj.com/2ssIUQF

- Nike Inc has agreed to sell some of its products directly to Amazon.com Inc, a person familiar with the matter said, a concession by the sneaker giant that it can no longer afford to ignore the online retailing behemoth. on.wsj.com/2ssXYOu

- Diageo PLC agreed to buy actor George Clooney's upscale tequila brand Casamigos for $700 million, part of a larger push by the spirits giant to increase its exposure to the tequila market. on.wsj.com/2ssKBxQ

- Sears Canada Inc, which operates more than 200 stores, has hired advisers and is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in Canada, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2st5xEA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

