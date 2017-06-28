FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 28
2017年6月28日

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 28

路透新闻部

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The European Union's antitrust regulator on Tuesday fined Alphabet Inc's Google a record 2.42 billion euros ($2.71 billion), saying its search engine stacks the deck in favor of its own comparison-shopping service. on.wsj.com/2skQYQe

- Takata Corp's U.S. units Tuesday won approval for novel arrangements that will see the world's largest car makers step up to make sure the troubled parts maker stays in business despite massive product liability claims. on.wsj.com/2skT4ja

- Nestlé SA on Tuesday announced plans to launch a $20.8 billion share buyback, focus its capital spending on categories like coffee and pet care and look for consumer health-care acquisitions, a move that comes after it found itself the target of activist investor Third Point LLC. on.wsj.com/2skA5W2

- United Parcel Service Inc will freeze pension plans for about 70,000 nonunion employees, seeking to contain the burden of a retirement fund with a nearly $10 billion deficit. on.wsj.com/2sl12IV

- Apollo Global Management LLC, the private-equity firm co-founded by billionaire investor Leon Black, has raised $23.5 billion for the world's largest-ever buyout fund. on.wsj.com/2skSy4H

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

