1 个月前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月29日

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to buy Staples Inc for about $6.9 billion, as the company's sales have been shrinking in recent years. on.wsj.com/2soT8yo

- Global firms scrambled to cope with fallout from a cyberattack that disrupted computers across Europe and the U.S. Security experts described the computer disruption as a cyberattack and said the virus - dubbed Petya - appeared to stem in part from an obscure Ukrainian tax software product. on.wsj.com/2soUnNX

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Wednesday it is plowing an additional $1 billion into Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group, raising its stake to 83 percent from 51 percent. on.wsj.com/2soOcK5

- The meal-ingredient delivery company Blue Apron Holdings priced its initial public offering at $10 a share Wednesday, at the low end of its already lowered range. The deal values Blue Apron at $1.9 billion - below the $2 billion that it was valued in a 2015 fundraising round. on.wsj.com/2soOv7H

- Japan's Toshiba Corp sued Western Digital Corp in a bid to keep the sale of its chip unit alive, as the struggling conglomerate is racing to raise about $20 billion from the sale, and close a gaping financial hole. on.wsj.com/2soTm8H

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

