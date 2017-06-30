FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 30
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 凌晨5点28分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 30

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp scrapped their $9.4 billion merger agreement, the latest in a series of high-profile deals to be derailed by antitrust enforcers. on.wsj.com/2sXN7wk

- Sycamore Partners intends to split Staples Inc into three to help fund its $6.9 billion purchase of the office-supply seller, in another sign of the challenges facing the retail industry. on.wsj.com/2sXDY6Q

- Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported quarterly operating margin that was higher than a year earlier, despite the continuing decline in same-store sales. on.wsj.com/2sXEemk

- Nike Inc's chief executive said the company is starting a pilot program to sell sneakers through Amazon.com Inc ending a long stalemate between the sportswear giant and the online retailer. on.wsj.com/2sXQG5t

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below