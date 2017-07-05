FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 5
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 凌晨4点46分 / 1 个月内

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 5

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- For the second time in two days, Elon Musk's SpaceX was forced to scrub launch of a large commercial communications satellite, when an automated system aborted the launch within seconds of liftoff. on.wsj.com/2tOJ6vH

- Samsung Electronics Co is developing a voice-activated speaker powered by its digital assistant Bixby. The English-language version of Bixby has been delayed and many of the features and other specifications are yet to be decided. on.wsj.com/2sonxO8

- JPMorgan Chase & Co made a preliminary approach to acquire UK payments business Worldpay Group Inc potentially marking one of the biggest deals for a U.S. bank since the financial crisis. on.wsj.com/2tGi4Ge

- A court in Shanghai froze nearly $181 million in assets partially owned by Jia Yueting, the founder of LeEco Holdings, over a missed interest payment, and an additional $2.3 billion worth of shares in the firm's listed unit. on.wsj.com/2sEoyG3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below