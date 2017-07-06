PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suspended two clinical trials and a portion of a third testing Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda as a treatment for blood cancer, after more patients receiving the drug died than those receiving other treatments. on.wsj.com/2tjmQIF

- True Religion Apparel Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its private equity owner, TowerBrook Capital Partners, struck a deal with lenders on the terms of a debt-for-equity swap that will erase $350 million in debt from the company's books. on.wsj.com/2tMKb6f

- After a pair of last-second launch aborts over two days, the third attempt worked for SpaceX as it launched a large commercial communications satellite into orbit without a hitch. on.wsj.com/2tKNX0q

- Baidu Inc's executive took a ride in one of his company's self-driving prototypes to Baidu's artificial-intelligence developer conference at the National Convention Center. Chinese news organizations and social media commenters quickly pointed out that driverless cars are not allowed to operate on public streets. on.wsj.com/2uMYrJv

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is seeking to sell a stake in Simon, its web app that sells complex financial products to retail investors and is soliciting investments that would value Simon at about $75 million and lay the groundwork for a spinoff of the business, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2tTqVFk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)