20 天前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 17
2017年7月17日 / 凌晨4点58分 / 20 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 17

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A Republican push to pass a sweeping health-care law experienced another setback as Senate leaders said they would delay a vote set for this week, sparking fresh doubts about whether congressional leaders can muster support for a marquee GOP policy priority. on.wsj.com/2u02P8L

- Investor Nelson Peltz plans to launch a fight for a board seat at Procter & Gamble, in an effort to jolt the consumer-products giant whose sales and profit growth stalled, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2u0rUke

- A $2 billion private-equity fund that borrowed heavily to buy oil and gas wells before energy prices plunged is now worth essentially nothing, an unusual debacle that is wiping out investments by major pensions, endowments and charitable foundations. EnerVest Ltd, a Houston private-equity firm that focuses on energy investments, manages the fund. on.wsj.com/2tZZ17F

- Iran has handed American academic Xiyue Wang a 10-year prison sentence on spying charges, the news agency for Iran's judiciary said, the latest in a string of such cases against foreigners that have raised alarm in the U.S. and Europe. on.wsj.com/2u0qQwI

- An error by Dow Jones & Co in configuring a cloud-computing service left addresses and other information about subscribers to some of its products, including The Wall Street Journal, exposed to possible unauthorized access. on.wsj.com/2u0eioU

- The co-founder of encrypted messaging app Telegram said Sunday that it will put together a team of moderators who are familiar with Indonesia's language and culture to remove terrorist-linked content after Indonesia's government limited access to the service and threatened a complete ban. on.wsj.com/2u024N0

- Citigroup Inc is revamping some of the benefits on its Prestige card in an effort to sweeten the deal for coveted affluent consumers who exceed high spending thresholds. on.wsj.com/2u0tbaE

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

