19 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 18
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月18日

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senate GOP leaders abandoned their effort to dismantle and simultaneously replace much of the Affordable Care Act, after the defections of two more Republican senators left the party short of the votes needed to pass President Donald Trump's top legislative priority in his first year in office. on.wsj.com/2u3zGcT

- The Trump administration released its road map for remaking the North American Free Trade Agreement that aims to preserve "Buy America" provisions and reduce the U.S. trade deficit, but steps back from some of President Donald Trump' most fiery campaign rhetoric on trade. on.wsj.com/2u3gjR9

- KKR put two executives in line to take over one day for Henry Kravis and George Roberts, the private-equity pioneers atop one of the biggest brands in finance. The New York asset manager elevated Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall to the roles of co-president and co-chief operating officer and added them to its board. on.wsj.com/2u3goEr

- Tesla, which has faced criticism from its investors about a lack of independent directors, named Twenty- First Century Fox CEO James Murdoch and Ebony Media CEO Linda Johnson Rice to its board. on.wsj.com/2u3cc7R

- Signet Jewelers Ltd said Monday that Chief Executive Mark Light has decided to retire for health reasons and will be succeeded by Virginia Drosos, who has served as an independent board member since 2012. on.wsj.com/2u3bIi0

- Uber Technologies Inc said it is suspending its operations in the Chinese gambling hub of Macau, the latest retreat for the ride-sharing giant as it continues to face regulatory pressure from many overseas markets. on.wsj.com/2u3mdlx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

