PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a second, previously undisclosed talk on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg earlier this month, a White House official said. on.wsj.com/2toAJqV

- Discovery Communications Inc is in talks to combine with Scripps Networks Interactive Inc, people familiar with the situation said, a deal that would unite two media companies trying to chart a course in a cable-TV industry being upended by digital consumption. on.wsj.com/2toMdKR

- China's already formidable internet censors have demonstrated a new strength - the ability to delete images in one-on-one chats as they are being transmitted, making them disappear before receivers see them. on.wsj.com/2toldLJ

- Daimler said it would tweak the engine software on more than three million diesel vehicles to improve emissions amid probes in the U.S. and Europe into allegations that the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars cheated on emissions. on.wsj.com/2toKCor

- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said it temporarily closed a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, on Monday after learning about a "small number" of reported illnesses that the company believes are likely to be from norovirus, a common virus that can be spread through food that has been handled by people who are sick. on.wsj.com/2toieTn

- The Trump administration said it was prepared to impose "strong and swift" economic sanctions on Venezuela, including banning its crude oil exports to the U.S., if its president proceeds with a plan to rewrite the constitution. on.wsj.com/2to6zE6

- Crown Castle International Corp has reached an agreement to buy LTS Group Holdings LLC in a roughly $7.1 billion deal that would double its fiber-optic footprint and add key Northeast metropolitan markets. on.wsj.com/2toL3iM