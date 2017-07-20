FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天前
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 20
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 凌晨4点24分 / 16 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 20

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Trump issued a rallying cry for Republican senators to come together behind their struggling health bill, telling them they were close to a deal and shouldn't leave town for their summer break without one. on.wsj.com/2uajsyI

- Republican Senator John McCain, who has been out this week recovering from surgery, has been diagnosed with a type of brain cancer known as a glioblastoma, his office disclosed on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2uaiLp7

- Three top Trump campaign aides - Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr - are expected to speak with Senate committees next week as part of the congressional inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. on.wsj.com/2uaBwce

- The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the Trump administration's plans to keep many refugees from entering the U.S., but blocked the White House from sweeping travel restrictions on extended families of American residents, a second compromise action by the justices in the hot-button case. on.wsj.com/2uatK1N

- Univision Communications Inc, the owner of the dominant Spanish-language broadcaster in the U.S., has been fielding interest from potential bidders after the media company's initial public offering was delayed, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2u9Y9xo

- Jana Partners, the activist hedge fund whose push to shake-up Whole Foods Market helped prompt Amazon.com to buy the natural grocer, has sold its stake in the company. on.wsj.com/2u9PX01

- Charter carrier Dynamic International Airways LLC, which offers charter flights to regional cities in China, filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday to stabilize its business. on.wsj.com/2uadrlR

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below