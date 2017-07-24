FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 24
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 凌晨4点57分 / 12 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 24

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Senate Republicans are expected to vote as early as Tuesday to begin debate on their sweeping health-care legislation—but they don't know yet what measure they will be voting on. on.wsj.com/2uO1tku

- Private equity firm KKR & Co is nearing a deal to buy WebMD Health Corp, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2gVzY2G

- Singapore-based ride-hailing firm GrabTaxi Holdings Pte expects to raise $2.5 billion a round of startup fundraising as it seeks to battle Uber Technologies Inc across the populous region, the company said. Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing Technology Co will lead the current round of investment, pouring up to $2 billion into Grab. on.wsj.com/2gVTiwT

- The White House indicated U.S. President Donald Trump was likely to support legislation that would punish Russia for interfering in the 2016 election, after months of questioning assertions about Moscow's involvement. on.wsj.com/2gVSgRr

- German luxury car maker BMW AG denied it had cooperated with rivals to manipulate diesel engines for reducing nitrogen-oxide emissions, after the European Commission confirmed that Volkswagen AG asked the region's antitrust watchdogs to scrutinize decades of possible coordination efforts by the country's main auto manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2gVoTyK

- Private attorney Mike Moore is encouraging U.S. states to sue pharmaceutical companies, alleging they helped spark an addiction crisis by misrepresenting the benefits and addiction risks of opioid painkillers. Moore pressed Mississippi and Ohio to sue drugmakers and is helping them with the suits they have since filed. on.wsj.com/2gVDiLm (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below