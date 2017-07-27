FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 27
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 凌晨5点05分 / 9 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 27

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senate GOP leaders picked up support Wednesday for their plan to pass a scaled-back bill to repeal a handful of elements in the current health law, and then open negotiations with House Republicans to try to bring together their two very different bills. on.wsj.com/2uEqZ9s

- Foxconn, the maker of iPhones and other gadgets for Apple Inc, plans to build a plant in Wisconsin that a White House official said will initially bring 3,000 jobs to the state. on.wsj.com/2uEifjp

- The U.S. Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday it is ready as soon as September to start slowly shrinking its holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds it bought to try to buoy the economy. on.wsj.com/2uDEtSJ

- Viacom Inc is out of the running to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive, leaving Discovery Communications Inc as the only remaining suitor in talks to purchase the cable TV programmer, people familiar with the situation said. on.wsj.com/2uDZxbP

- Amazon.com is launching in Singapore with a twist: It is targeting loyal, time-strapped shoppers by starting with its more limited one- and two-hour subscription delivery option. on.wsj.com/2uErWyn

- A bankruptcy judge will consider approval of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co's proposed takeover of Oncor Electric Delivery on Aug. 21. Paul Singer's Elliott Management had sought a later date for more time to raise financing for its rival proposal. on.wsj.com/2uEpkkc (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below