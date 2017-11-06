PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A young man clad in black and wearing a ballistic vest blasted his way into a Baptist church in this south Texas town on Sunday with an assault-type rifle, leaving at least 26 people dead and 20 others injured. on.wsj.com/2iyTVtU

- U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross failed to disclose business connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin's family and inner circle on a required personal financial-disclosure form earlier this year, according to documents released over the weekend. on.wsj.com/2ixNcQK

- Qatar Airways Co is buying a stake in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd for $661 million, the latest in a string of investments in global rivals by the Middle East carrier. on.wsj.com/2h8bgJK

- A sweeping weekend roundup of more than five dozen princes, ministers and prominent businessmen in Saudi Arabia marks a dramatic escalation in the crown prince's effort to consolidate power and accelerate far-reaching change in the kingdom. on.wsj.com/2h8bikQ

- The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is set to announce he will retire next year, about six months earlier than scheduled, adding to an unusual wave of turnover among the central bank's top monetary and regulatory decision makers and ushering in new uncertainty about its policy course. on.wsj.com/2h8bArW

- The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating three international banks for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique, opening a new phase in the global inquiry into the bond deals, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2h9VqOx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)