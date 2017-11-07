FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 7
2017年11月7日 / 凌晨5点28分 / 更新于 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 7

2 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney Co recently held talks to purchase a large chunk of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment businesses, people close to the discussions said. on.wsj.com/2Aq7DaC

- Broadcom Ltd made an unsolicited $105 billion takeover bid for Qualcomm Inc, the chip industry's boldest bet yet that size will equal strength at a time of technological upheaval. on.wsj.com/2AoDYhZ

- Sprint Corp said it would increase spending on its network, laying out its plan as a stand-alone company after talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc fell apart over the weekend. on.wsj.com/2ApM0a2

- U.S. President Donald Trump pushed for Japan to buy "massive" amounts of military equipment from his country, saying that it would help Japan shoot down missiles like the pair that nearby North Korea has fired overhead in recent months. on.wsj.com/2ApcGb1

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc and China Investment Corp are partnering on a multibillion-dollar fund to help the Chinese sovereign-wealth fund invest in U.S. manufacturing and other sectors, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2AqxBe4

- Intel Corp planned to announce on Monday a laptop-computer chip that combines an Intel processor and Advanced Micro Devices Inc's graphics unit, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ApzWWA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

