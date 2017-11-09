PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. antitrust regulators are pressing for major changes to AT&T Inc's proposed takeover of Time Warner Inc , demands that threaten one of the biggest media deals ever, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2jdNwIv

- Federal prosecutors are investigating Carl Icahn's former role advising U.S. President Donald Trump and the activist investor's attempts to change an environmental rule that he opposed. on.wsj.com/2jbwbzU

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said profit and revenue rose in the most recent quarter, as higher fees for its cable networks helped offset continued weakness at local TV stations and its film studio. on.wsj.com/2ja5TOi

- China's President Xi Jinping welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump to China with a series of business deals and a private tour of the Forbidden City, seeking to impress the U.S. president even as he stepped up pressure on Beijing to curb financial ties with North Korea. The deals, valued at an estimated $9 billion, were designed to set a positive tone for Trump's visit. on.wsj.com/2jejVOR

- U.S. House lawmakers on Wednesday prepared changes to the GOP tax bill to fill a revenue hole of at least $74 billion, as Senate Republicans were set to release their own plan with significant differences that the GOP will eventually have to resolve to complete its tax overhaul. on.wsj.com/2jbH9FC

- Saudi authorities have frozen the bank accounts of the kingdom's former crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, the latest royal targeted in a corruption crackdown carried out by a Saudi leadership seeking to consolidate power. on.wsj.com/2jby5R4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)