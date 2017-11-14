FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 14
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 凌晨5点40分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co's new leader outlined a restructuring plan that will slash the annual dividend by $4 billion and streamline the industrial giant's operations, but warned investors it will take years to fix some of the company's businesses and for profits to begin to improve. on.wsj.com/2zIeADS

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration wouldn't support tax legislation with a corporate tax rate of more than 20 percent as part of any future compromise between the House and the Senate. on.wsj.com/2zJ4EtU

- Dozens of banks received the biggest signal yet that they may soon be freed from some of the most onerous rules put in place after the financial crisis, as lawmakers from both parties agreed to a plan that would enact sweeping changes to current law. on.wsj.com/2zG19nL

- President Donald Trump on Monday announced he was nominating Alex Azar as secretary of health and human services, picking a former George W. Bush administration official who has criticized the Affordable Care Act to lead the agency that is tasked with carrying out the health law. on.wsj.com/2zGQGsg

- Venezuela was ruled in default on a missed interest payment by S&P Global Ratings, pushing the cash-strapped South American country and its creditors one step closer to a reckoning of its $150 billion debt load. on.wsj.com/2zIiYT8

- Qualcomm Inc rejected Broadcom Ltd's unsolicited $105 billion offer, setting up a potentially hostile showdown between two giants of the chip industry over what would be the biggest technology takeover ever. on.wsj.com/2zIiMmS (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
