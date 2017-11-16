PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he opposes the Senate tax package, saying it unfairly benefits corporations more than other types of businesses. His position could undermine the Senate's efforts to pass a tax plan by early December. on.wsj.com/2zL6vhN

- Nelson Peltz narrowly won a seat on the board of Procter & Gamble Co, an official vote tally showed, an embarrassing turn of events for a company that weeks earlier had claimed to have defeated the activist investor. on.wsj.com/2zNofcl

- Meredith Corp has lined up financing commitments from several banks as well as the billionaire Koch brothers in pursuit of a takeover of Time Inc, people familiar with the situation said, a deal that would unite two big magazine publishers trying to find their way in the digital media era. on.wsj.com/2zNEoOI

- The National Football League accused Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of trying to sabotage its contract negotiations with commissioner Roger Goodell, calling his conduct "detrimental to the league's best interests." on.wsj.com/2zLbYVF

- Richard Cordray, the first head of a consumer regulator created after the financial crisis, plans to leave at the end of November, ending a tumultuous six-year tenure and paving the way for President Donald Trump to restructure the agency. on.wsj.com/2zO8ceo

- Leonardo da Vinci's rediscovered portrait of Jesus Christ sold at auction for $450.3 million, making it the most expensive work of art ever sold. on.wsj.com/2zL6w5l