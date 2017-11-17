FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 17
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月17日 / 凌晨5点40分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 17

2 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The House of Representatives passed a bill that would usher in the most far-reaching overhaul of the U.S. tax system in 31 years, a plan that would reduce the corporate tax rate to its lowest point since 1939 and cut individual taxes for most households in 2018. on.wsj.com/2j1JjUr

- New suitors are circling Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , affirming that the media empire built by Rupert Murdoch is now in play. Comcast Corp has approached the media company. Verizon Communications Inc and Sony Corp are also kicking the tires. on.wsj.com/2j0i38O

- A federal judge declared a mistrial in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, giving the Democrat a political lifeline and preserving his party's control of the seat for the near future. on.wsj.com/2j1LebB

- Meredith Corp has made a takeover bid for storied magazine publisher Time Inc in the range of $17 to $20 a share, according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2j0Ht6p

- An activist investor in Barnes & Noble Inc has proposed a transaction that would take the bookseller private with the help of current shareholders and a hefty dose of borrowings, an effort that could face formidable obstacles. on.wsj.com/2j0EvP6

- Emerson Electric Co boosted its takeover offer for Rockwell Automation Inc, ratcheting up an effort to bring its reluctant rival to the negotiating table and forge a new giant in industrial automation. on.wsj.com/2j21qd2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

