PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 20
2017年11月20日 / 早上7点00分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 20

2 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Maria Contreras-Sweet, who led the Small Business Administration under President Barack Obama, has submitted an offer to acquire Weinstein Co. Contreras-Sweet said she hopes to be executive chairwoman of a majority-female board heading the company. on.wsj.com/2j7Rn61

- Marvell Technology Group is nearing a deal to buy chip maker Cavium Inc for about $6 billion. The deal would comprises 50 percent cash and 50 percent stock and values Cavium at $80 or more a share. on.wsj.com/2j9yxeH

- Senator Susan Collins recited a list of concerns she had with the Republican tax bill barreling through the Senate, raising pressure on the party's leadership to slow its progress and make changes to secure passage. on.wsj.com/2j9tjQl

- The Trump administration is adding hurdles and increasing scrutiny in the employment-visa application process, making it harder for businesses to hire foreign workers, and companies and immigration attorneys are bracing for more changes soon. on.wsj.com/2j7sIyE

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

