PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc revealed it paid hackers $100,000 in an effort to conceal a data breach affecting 57 million accounts one year ago, a disclosure that adds to a string of scandals and legal problems for the world's most highly valued startup. on.wsj.com/2hTZNRS

- Meg Whitman said she will step down as chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co early next year, handing the reins to Antonio Neri, a company veteran, and signing off on her overhaul of the troubled hardware maker. on.wsj.com/2hSmO7T

- Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel NV and United States rival Axalta Coating Systems Ltd said they abandoned talks to merge after failing to agree on terms for the proposed tie-up. on.wsj.com/2hTu1V5

- Federal regulators' plans for dismantling Obama-era open-internet rules, would clear the way for a range of new deals between internet-service providers and online media and other services, in a victory for cable and wireless firms. on.wsj.com/2hSpBOp

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators are asking questions about White House adviser Jared Kushner's interactions with foreign leaders during the presidential transition and what role he may have played in firing ex-FBI Director James Comey. on.wsj.com/2hSYV0a