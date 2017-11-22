FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 22
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月22日 / 凌晨5点59分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 22

2 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc revealed it paid hackers $100,000 in an effort to conceal a data breach affecting 57 million accounts one year ago, a disclosure that adds to a string of scandals and legal problems for the world's most highly valued startup. on.wsj.com/2hTZNRS

- Meg Whitman said she will step down as chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co early next year, handing the reins to Antonio Neri, a company veteran, and signing off on her overhaul of the troubled hardware maker. on.wsj.com/2hSmO7T

- Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel NV and United States rival Axalta Coating Systems Ltd said they abandoned talks to merge after failing to agree on terms for the proposed tie-up. on.wsj.com/2hTu1V5

- Federal regulators' plans for dismantling Obama-era open-internet rules, would clear the way for a range of new deals between internet-service providers and online media and other services, in a victory for cable and wireless firms. on.wsj.com/2hSpBOp

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators are asking questions about White House adviser Jared Kushner's interactions with foreign leaders during the presidential transition and what role he may have played in firing ex-FBI Director James Comey. on.wsj.com/2hSYV0a

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
