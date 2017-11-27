FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月27日 / 早上6点04分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 27

2 分钟阅读

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Meredith Corp, the owner of Better Homes & Gardens and Allrecipes, struck a deal to buy magazine publisher Time Inc for $1.85 billion in cash, a significant bet on the future of the magazine industry as media companies try to find their footing in an increasingly digital world. on.wsj.com/2AgR6Gl

- SoftBank Group Corp is expected to proceed with an offer to buy billions of dollars worth of shares from Uber Technologies Inc's stakeholders. on.wsj.com/2AdwwGA

- Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro named National Guard Major Gen. Manuel Quevedo to lead the state oil industry, the nation's last major economic sector that had been outside the military's control. on.wsj.com/2AfWMAm

- U.S. Rep. John Conyers said Sunday he would step aside from his post as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee while an ethics panel investigates allegations of sexual harassment against him. on.wsj.com/2jqg269

- Leandra English, a career staffer appointed to lead the CFPB, sued the Trump administration on Sunday night to block budget director Mick Mulvaney from taking control of the agency. on.wsj.com/2js8FuG

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

