FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 28
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月28日 / 早上6点10分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 28

2 分钟阅读

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp has told stakeholders in Uber Technologies Inc that it would initially offer to buy shares at a near 30 percent discount to the company's most recent valuation of $68 billion. (on.wsj.com/2zwMlao)

- Three Chinese people have been indicted in the U.S. for allegedly hacking into the email account of a Moody's Analytics economist, stealing confidential business information from German electrical engineering giant Siemens AG and targeting the networks of GPS developer Trimble Inc, according to an indictment unsealed Monday. (on.wsj.com/2zwFz4n)

- Microsoft Corp signed up business-software vendor SAP SE as a cloud partner. (on.wsj.com/2zvB3Tv)

- The conference call in June led by managers in Wells Fargo & Co was part of a continuing cleanup that has led Wells Fargo to fire four foreign-exchange bankers and federal prosecutors to open their own investigation of the operation, people familiar with the matter have said. (on.wsj.com/2zulrjs)

- European buyout firm Nordic Capital is close to acquiring Ullink from Hg Capital in a deal that could value the provider of electronic-trading software at around $650 million. (on.wsj.com/2zz8vsg)

- Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell would strive to support the economy's progress toward full recovery and defend the central bank's independence if confirmed as its next leader, he will tell a Senate panel Tuesday when it considers his nomination. (on.wsj.com/2zuiqzv) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below