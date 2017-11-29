FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 29
2017年11月29日 / 凌晨5点57分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 29

3 分钟阅读

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bitcoin crossed the $10,000 mark for the first time in its nine-year history, the latest burst in a rally that has transformed the virtual currency from a curiosity to a hot topic for mainstream investors. (on.wsj.com/2j2BgHN)

- AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc said an explosion of online programming has spawned a "golden age for television—and for consumers," in its first court filing countering government claims that their planned merger would stymie competition and hurt customers. (on.wsj.com/2j1VP77)

- Uber Technologies Inc had a team dedicated to stealing trade secrets and helped employees dodge regulators' scrutiny, according to allegations from a former employee that are generating the latest in a string of controversies to beset the ride-hailing firm. (on.wsj.com/2j16C1i)

- North Korea said Wednesday that it fired a brand-new intercontinental ballistic missile into the waters off Japan, ending a more than two-month hiatus by Pyongyang and threatening to ramp up tensions with the U.S. and in the region. (on.wsj.com/2j2ar6s)

- Siemens AG, the German engineering conglomerate, is readying the listing of a big chunk of its health-care business, estimated to be worth up to $47 billion. (on.wsj.com/2j1fm7R)

- British movie theater operator Cineworld Group Plc has made an offer for American counterpart Regal Entertainment Group, Regal confirmed Tuesday afternoon. (on.wsj.com/2j19efC)

- After making multiple offers to buy Rockwell Automation Inc, Emerson Electric Co said Tuesday it was rescinding its offer because of the target company's board's "unwillingness to engage in discussions." (on.wsj.com/2j1hMmG)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

