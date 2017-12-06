PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dish Network Corp said Tuesday that Charlie Ergen has relinquished his role as chief executive to focus on the company's fledgling wireless business. on.wsj.com/2BFDlAh

- Aetna Inc Chief Executive Mark T. Bertolini is set to pocket roughly half a billion dollars when he leaves his company if it successfully merges with CVS Health Corp on.wsj.com/2jgBOtB

- United Parcel Service Inc is struggling to handle the surge in shipments from online shoppers, resulting in delivery delays early in the critical holiday season and prompting the carrier to push drivers to work extra hours. on.wsj.com/2BH7LTv

- Alphabet Inc's Google said it is pulling YouTube from some Amazon.com Inc devices in retaliation for Amazon refusing to sell many Google products, escalating a battle between two tech titans as their businesses increasingly overlap. on.wsj.com/2kpX7fV

- Nestlé SA agreed to buy Atrium Innovations Inc a Canadian vitamin maker, for $2.3 billion, including the assumption of debt—expanding its range of consumer-health offerings as sales slow for packaged-food staples such as TV dinners and chocolate-powdered drinks. on.wsj.com/2iV3SWA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)