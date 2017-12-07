FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 7
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 凌晨5点51分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 7

2 分钟阅读

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger will likely stay on past his 2019 retirement date if the entertainment company wins its bid to buy the entertainment assets of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, according to people familiar with the negotiations. on.wsj.com/2AzJIrp

- A Volkswagen AG manager was sentenced to seven years imprisonment and will pay a $400,000 fine for participating in the German auto giant's emissions fraud. on.wsj.com/2BQ8nGz

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc announced Wednesday that it will shorten its legal name to Walmart Inc. The move highlights the company's shift away from building traditional stores toward competing online with rival Amazon.com Inc. on.wsj.com/2AWYBou

- General Motors Co plans to use costly but lightweight carbon fiber to make the beds on premium versions of large pickup trucks, according to people familiar with the strategy, as the automaker aims to stay competitive in the crucial category while also satisfying tightening fuel-economy standards. on.wsj.com/2BHcsvS

- Six women filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, claiming the movie producer's actions to cover up sexual assaults amounted to civil racketeering. on.wsj.com/2j1cXgM

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

